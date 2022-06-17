ORWELL — A village church is planning a concert to raise funds to help women who have been victims of sex trafficking or prostitution.
The benefit concert is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 26 at St. Mary Catholic Church at 103 N. Maple St.
Joy Leirer, music director at the church, said the quartet “Spirit Bound” will perform the concert and Laura Bartchak, co-founder of the Harriet Tubman Movement will speak on the trafficking of women in northeastern Ohio.
Bartchak said the ministry to assist women rescued from trafficking began in 2015 when she and friend, Misty Gotham, became aware of a woman who was being sold by her family and reached out to help.
Bartchak said as they worked to help the woman they became aware of more women needing assistance after being rescued from trafficking.
“You just do what you have to do,” she said.
During the last seven years the movement has worked with 225 women in an attempt to help them find services to assist in recovery from the experience, Bartchak said.
“It isn’t easy to get them into a program,” she said of the ministry’s work as a bridge to recovery.
“We are based out of Geauga County but we serve all of northeastern Ohio,” Bartchak said.
The next step in the group’s development, she said, is the creation of a safe home where the women can find restoration.
“A lot of our girls have been trafficked in Ashtabula County,” Bartchak said.
Anyone interested in donating to the cause or hoping to learn more about trafficking can go to the organizations’s website at www.harriettubmanmovement.org.
Leirer said the concert is part of St. Mary’s centennial celebration. Events are scheduled throughout the year to remember the founding of the church.
