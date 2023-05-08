MONROE TOWNSHIP — The Kelloggsville Church of the Nazarene is opening its doors to people who are deeply committed to their canine family but would still like to come to church.
Theresa Hass is helping lead the effort that will include a weekly meeting at the church for people who are interested but don't want to leave their dogs at home.
Hass said she began researching what other churches have done with dogs back in 2019 and was happy to find a group called Canines for Christ that had already created an organizational structure to help churches seeking to reach out to dog owners. "Why reinvent the wheel," Hass said.
The church decided to start a 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning meeting at the church and hopefully move towards dogs attending the service. She said anyone is welcome to attend and people don't have to sign up.
Hass said the changing family structure, the coronavirus pandemic and other societal factors have created situations where people have filled a void in their family structure with a dog. "They don't want to leave their dog alone," she said.
"[The dogs] have filled a void and become a big part of families," she said. She said the whole purpose of the program is to allow people to come back to church but not leave their dogs at home.
She said the on-going change in family dynamics has changed parents lives, with many children living in other parts of the country. She said the dog becomes an emotional replacement for human family connections that are not available.
"We do want help to people and get them out of their houses and back to church," she said. Many churches have shown a decline in attendance since the pandemic.
Hass said new pastor Robert Utley has been very supportive of the new ministry.
