Ashtabula County received the benefits of a New Jersey church that spent the week improving homes in the cities of Ashtabula and Conneaut.
The Chatham Presbyterian Church picked Ashtabula County as a place to work with their youth group, said leader Steve Tompkins. He said the youth research areas that might be able to use assistance and places they have not yet visited.
A 25-member group, including 18 youth, worked at two houses in Ashtabula, one in Conneaut and painted at G.O. Development Corp. in Ashtabula. The Ashtabula home improvement included a kitchen remodel, a back-porch fix and a major front-porch renovation.
The local H2O Missions organization was the host for the church and coordinated the projects.
The group puts in about 60 wheelchair ramps a year for residents, but was able to do extra work because of the volunteers who came from Chatham, New Jersey.
