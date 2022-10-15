WILLIAMSFIELD TOWNSHIP — An afternoon of celebration is scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. today at “God’s House at Williamsfield,” said Pastor Pat Seger.
Seger said the church, formerly Williamsfield United Methodist Church, has been in existence for 188 years. She said church leaders decided to leave the denomination and are venturing out on their own.
Seger said she has been the pastor for the last 16 years. “We are independent,” she said.
Part of the celebration will be a dedication ceremony that will include a variety of musicians from out of town.
“Our hope is to be free and have more assets to share in the community,” Seger said. She said the denomination involved a lot of red tape and this will allow more time to serve the community.
“We are hoping this will allow us room to grow,” she said.
She said the church honors all the history and those who have served the church in the past.
Seger said the church is still a friend and neighbor. “The day will be about dedication, prayer, music and special guests, she said.
Seger said the church wanted the community to join into the celebration and look forward to “wonderful new possibilities”. She said a dinner will follow the service.
