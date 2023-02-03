ASHTABULA — A city church is planning a focus on Black history and church history on Sundays throughout the month of February.
“Each Sunday we will have a different presenter,” said Peoples Baptist Chirch Rev. German Womack, who pastors the church on West Avenue. He said the presenters will highlight a bit of history from various perspectives of American life including military and government during the 10 a.m. worship service.
Womack said the church decided to highlight Black history and also the history of the church that was founded 73 years ago this summer.
“I asked people to bring in items [representing church history],” he said.
The items are displayed throughout the fellowship hall for the month of February.
Johnnie Wells, widow of long-time pastor Sam Wells, remembers coming to Ashtabula in 1959 to marry him. She said she remembers the joy of life at the church on Ann Avenue until it moved to West Avenue in November 1997.
The young couple, both from Louisville, Miss., were married and she has lived the rest of her life in Ashtabula.
Church members marched the estimated half mile from the old church to the new one, she said.
“It was very cold like it is now. We had snow flying,” she said.
Womack and church members have created a display of a wide variety of Black history items. He said there are also items from local media that highlight the church and its history in the community.
He said it is important to remember the Civil Rights lessons of the 1960s and how important voting rights are in this country.
“We don’t want to have to make them [sacrifices] again ... folks died,” he said.
Womack said he has been to the Lincoln Memorial and stood on the spot where Martin Luther King Jr. made his “I have a dream” speech.
“It was incredible,” he said of being on the spot where history was made.
Womack said he also has spent time at the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Hotel in Memphis, Tennessee. The hotel was the site of King’s assassination.
Working together to make the United States a better place to live is the most important thing for Americans right now, Womack said.
“The real focus is unity,” he said.
