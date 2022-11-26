Tradition is a big part of the Christmas tree shopping experience for hundreds of people from suburban Cleveland who venture to Ashtabula County to enrich their holiday season.
Kristen Buchannan, of Shaker Heights, said she came to Manners Christmas Tree Farm for the first time when she was 12 years old.
"We love to come here. We love the horses," she said.
The extended Buchannan family, of about 10 people, took six trees home after a recent visit.
Terri Meadows, of Mentor, also experienced the magic of Manners Christmas Tree Farm at a young age.
["I"ve been coming" since I was five, so probably 50 years," she said while videotaping her chosen tree being baled.
Meadows said three generations joined her on the recent trip.
The farm staff was busy during Thanksgiving weekend baling trees as quick as possible with temperatures in the low 40s.
One of the big draws at Manners is the horse-drawn wagons that take customers out to the fields where they can cut their own trees. Christmas music plays in background as visitors check out food options from trucks parked at the farm.
Daisy Ausmus, of Sarna's Tree Farm in Jefferson Township, said the season is off to a great start.
"We are really busy this year," she said.
"We are a little low on trees," she said. Ausmus said the farm has been so busy the last several years things are a little thin, but they are able to provide trees to customers.
She said it takes 7-10 years to grow a Christmas tree. Right now people have the option of cutting their own trees or purchasing pre-cut trees.
The Hanna family, of Eastlake, loves coming to Sarna's and returns year after year. Alexandra and her husband Brian recently brought their children Clark, 3, and Diana, 1, to the farm.
"We come here every year. They are such a nice family and it is such a nice small business," said Alexandra Hanna.
"They have a great selection. A lot of variety," Brian Hanna said.
