The after-Christmas shopping experience varied greatly on Monday, as many stores did not open while others started after-Christmas sales to draw customers into the stores.
Many stores had 50 percent off on Christmas-related items, while other operations didn’t even open to celebrate Christmas.
“[The Christmas shopping season] was so strange, because of the cold weather and the economy. It was decent but not like years [before],” said Ed Brown, owner of EB & Company at Ashtabula Towne Square in Ashtabula Township.
“We are happy with what we get. We are not going to cancel Christmas [for next year],” he said with a laugh.
Buy Sell Trade Social Media Manager David Jackson said the Ashtabula Towne Square store had a good Christmas season.
“It went really well. We had a lot of new fans, a lot of people to come from out of the area [as well as] a lot of return customers,” Jackson said. He said traffic was a little slow after Halloween but then “arced” up during December.
Midtown Vapers LLC Owner Katie Bolmeyer said her store did well after a slow November and early December. She said her candles, books and gifts went well.
She said the final week before Christmas was unbelievably busy.
“We ended strong, but November and [early] December were the toughest in years,” said Toni Carlisle, owner of Carlisle’s in the Harbor on Bridge Street in Ashtabula.
She said the store was 12 percent ahead of sales for the year in October and then dropped significantly until the week before Christmas, when sales skyrocketed.
“We are patient when it is tough, and we are grateful when it is good,” she said.
