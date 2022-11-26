Family tradition, an excuse to eat breakfast outside the house and the chance to save a few bucks drove many people into stores throughout the area on Friday morning.
Local businesses drew good customer traffic, but nothing compared to the old Black Friday sales, when lines wound around buildings and down the street to get into stores for special deals.
Many people remembered the “good” old days of rising at 3:00 a.m. to go stand in line in the cold while other appreciate the efficiency of Black Friday sales spread out over a much longer period of time.
Dunkin Donuts in Ashtabula Township was one business that seemed to benefit from the Black Friday experience as customers wound around the store waiting for coffee and donuts.
Some proprietors running small businesses said there was a good group of people coming through the doors, but are expecting more customers today for Small Business Saturday.
