Several area organizations and church groups spent time away from their families to feed the hungry and lonely on Christmas Day.
“We are going on 10 years,” said Bobbie Eastman, who runs the Good Karma Kitchen out of Our Lady of Peace Saint Joseph’s Church on a weekly basis and on special holidays.
Christmas has always been an important part of the organization’s work, and this year wasn’t any different. “We have at least eight people coming,” she said but was expecting more, and some of the nine volunteers working the event were heading to a warming shelter to invite the homeless.
Eastman said presents were ready to give to children that came to the event. She said the kitchen began serving people in the church’s cafeteria for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020.
“We prefer if people come inside,” she said. The kitchen provides about 70 people with meals on Sunday and Monday each week. She said the cost of bulk take-out containers has gone from $11 to $27 in a short period of time.
Eastman said the kitchen is also looking for another location, with a kitchen, to provide meals for those in need in a rent-free scenario. She said more volunteers would also be helpful, as many have been volunteering for 10 years and have gone through significant life challenges as well.
Food preparation began on Saturday evening. “I started with the brisket and ham. We’ve been kind of working on it all week,” she said.
Cheryle Hills comes all the way from Youngstown to volunteer her help. She has been in Ashtabula the last four years, at least, to help those in need.
“it is my way of giving back,” she said.
Harpersfield United Methodist Church also held a lunch for church members or anyone that was hungry, lonely or needed a place to go, said pastor Randy May.
