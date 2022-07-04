JEFFERSON — Christmas will arrive in July this year, well at least a Christmas concert.
Sherry Cornell is scheduled to perform 6 p.m. July 17 at Giddings Park, in Jefferson, after the Christmas concert she has performed for two decades had to be cancelled the last two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The concerts were held at Jefferson Baptist Church, but Cornell thought it would be fun to bring a summer Christmas event to the village, said Garth Cornell, Sherry’s husband and sound engineer.
He said his wife watches a lot of Hallmark television and thought it would be a fun idea.
The concert is free and open to anyone who would like to come, but food donations to the Jefferson Manna food pantry will be accepted, Garth Cornell said.
“The concert will coincide with the 21st anniversary of our radio show,” he said.
The country gospel program plays from 8 to 9 a.m. Sundays on WKKY 104.7 FM.
“Sherry will be singing all Christmas music,” Garth Cornell said. He said Jerry Garcia of Jerry Garcia Ministries will perform during the second half of the concert scheduled to last about two hours.
More than 2,600 pounds of food have been collected for the Manna Project during the lengthy Christmas concert series.
“Free food vouchers will be given to the first 200 attendees. There will be drawings for prizes [Christmas presents] which will include a 31-inch flat screen television,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.