HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP – Christmas came alive on Saturday at the Harpersfield Covered Bridge as Santa Claus, a live Nativity scene and presents for children ushered in the holiday season.
"We started in 2010. It is hard to believe," said Denise Weinmann, chairwoman of the Friends of the Park Committee that runs the event and helps the park throughout the year.
The Christmas experience was a drive-through adventure for the second year in a row due to ongoing concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Weinmann said.
"We decided to continue (the drive-through event)," she said.
Children got to say hi to Santa, tell him what they want for Christmas and receive cookies, a coloring book and crayons, Weinmann said. She said there was also a raffle for a variety of prizes including bicycles, a key board and a full Christmas Dinner,
The event was free and was held in sunny weather with temperatures in the mid-40s.
The children could also share their deepest Christmas thoughts with Santa.
"We have a mailbox for letters to Santa," she said.
The Live Nativity scene, provided by Regal Vineyard, included Mary and Joseph, several donkeys, a camel and, yes, a labradoodle.
Weinmann said attendance was down a bit from last year, when cars waited in a line all the way out to the start of the road into the northern parking lot of the park.
Santa came right up to the window of each vehicle to make his presence known.
"You can't hide from Santa. What do you want for Christmas?" he said to one child.
