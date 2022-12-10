The arrival of Santa is just one of the many holiday expressions of delight for children and the young-at-heart as the holiday season unwinds.
Christmas Parades in Andover, Ashtabula, Conneaut, Jefferson and Geneva welcomed Santa to town and provided children the opportunity to bask in the music, lights and mystique of the Christmas season.
Each parade has its own distinctive flavor, with jeeps making up a large portion of the Conneaut Christmas Parade, and twirling groups a major feature in Geneva.
Jefferson held a large parade, complete with 70 units and a variety of floats. Andover welcomed Santa to town with the high school band and other holiday floats.
Area schools have also started the celebration of Christmas through variety of musical programs, from elementary students through high school bands.
