When children get bored with their new Christmas toys, which sometimes happens, it is time to look for other options to educate and amuse kids on Christmas break.
“It is a good week to drop and and see what the library is all about,” said Ashtabula Public Library Branch Manager Ryan Whelpley.
He said there are a variety of opportunities for families during the holiday week.
Teresa Rivera led a Kid’s Sing Along on Tuesday afternoon. She said she has assisted on story time in the past, but was leading the event alone for the first time.
Rivera set up shop directly in front of a large aquarium in the middle of the library while several families joined to sing and do crafts. The families got rolling with a rousing rendition of “The Wheels on the bus.”
Brieana Patrick brought her 10-year-old son Manuel Lorenzo-Acheverria to the event.
“There are a lot of things happening,” she said of the library options.
“Team Spirt Day” is scheduled for this afternoon with families urged to wear gear from their favorite teams to watch “The Sandlot” from 2 to 4 p.m. and “Air Bud: Golden Receiver” from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Favorite character day is planned for Thursday with participants urged to wear their favorite character costume to watche “Guardians of the Galaxy at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m..
To close out the week children are asked to wear their pajamas and bring a blanket to watch “Bedtime Stories.”
On Tuesday, the Geneva Public Library showed movies and offered craft opportunities and a fork painting fireworks opportunity is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
An anime crafting opportunity is available for teenagers starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
An early New Year’s Eve celebration is also scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday. The event will include games, crafts, a dance party and perhaps a balloon drop.
Christmas break week is also a busy time for the Ashtabula County YMCA. On Tuesday afternoon a large contingent of young basketball players participated in an open gym.
