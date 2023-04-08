Christians throughout Ashtabula County remembered the death of Jesus Christ on a cross by carrying crosses, singing hymns, reading scripture and praying during numerous Good Friday ceremonies.
Ashtabula-area churches held a cross walk through the city’s downtown area praying for a variety of people and organizations.
Representatives of eight different churches gathered at Conneaut Township Park’s upper pavilion for a “Stations of the Cross” ceremony.
Children helped carry a large wooden cross through the streets of Jefferson as church leaders read scripture, prayed and led singing.
Opportunities for people to carry the crosses were offered in Ashtabula and Jefferson and in Conneaut one church leader carried a small cross with a message to the front of the pavilion before reading a scripture and allowing time to meditate.
