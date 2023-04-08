Christians from across Ashtabula County gathered on Friday to remember the day the faithful believe Jesus was crucified.
Several churches were represented on Saturday morning as volunteers carried a large cross from St. Peter’s Episcopal Church through the downtown area stopping to pray at various locations along the way.
“Jesus died for us. He placed all out sins on that cross we are sharing that with the community,” said Leonard Pratt of People’s Baptist Church.
The walkers stopped at Cornelius Park to read scripture and pray.
“We think of the many people in our community and really across the nation who don’t have a home,” prayed Mary Ellen Blake.
She asked that Christians have compassion for the homeless and seek ways to alleviate the problem.
In Conneaut, eight churches supported a Good Friday stations-of-the-cross program at Conneaut Township Park’s upper pavilion.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Pastor Joshua Krenz said the ecumenical event was created to bring the community together.
“It is a good time to bring the churches together,” he said.
Each church had a volunteer carry their particular cross, with an attached message, to the front of the pavilion and read scripture.
After the scripture there was a moment of silence, followed by a hymn and then the next church took over until all eight churches’ representatives had completed their roles.
Krenz said the chosen program was created in 1991 and designed to help people to a deeper spiritual understanding of Good Friday and Easter.
“This Good Friday we can get together to walk the Via Delarosa [the path Christ would have taken while carrying his cross],” Krenz said.
More than 200 people participated in a cross walk in Jefferson starting with an opening service at the Jefferson Baptist Church before a procession through downtown Jefferson with stops for prayer along the way.
“It’s great to see you all out here,” said Rev. Bill McMinn of Eagleville Bible Church.
He thanked the children for coming and helping to carry the large wooden cross.
At each station of the cross the procession stopped and a scripture was read and a prayer provided by a variety of church leaders.
“At every stop we will give people a chance to carry the cross,” McMinn said.
He read scripture detailing the painful march Christ had as he carried his own cross.
McMinn also challenged those in attendance to live like Jesus even when in pain.
“Even as Jesus died on the cross he took care of his mother. ... Even in suffering, Jesus Christ is who he is,” he said.
Cross walks were also scheduled in Orwell and Andover on Friday.
