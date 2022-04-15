Christians around the world remembered the last hours of the life of Jesus Christ that believers feel included a walk through the streets of Jerusalem carrying a wooden cross.
Ashtabula County residents continued the tradition of carrying a large wooden cross to remember the Good Friday that Christians believe ended in the crucifixion of Christ.
“Today we are gathered here to take a little journey,” said Rev. Leonard Pratt of Peoples Missionary Baptist church who started the event with representatives of many Ashtabula area churches.
More than 40 people gathered at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Ashtabula to start the walk with people ranging in age from the very young to the more mature.
“This cross represents Jesus Christ,” he said.
“We are going to put all our sins on that cross and we are not going to take them back,” he said. The participants battled a significant wind that knocked hats off walkers just as the procession left the church.
“We thank you for dying on the cross,” Pratt said.
Participants stopped at seven different locations and prayed for community needs including truth, the homeless, first responders, those fighting crime, the military and various branches of government.
Similar events were held throughout the day in Andover and Jefferson. Each community has its own way of conducting the walk, with the Andover procession starting at Our Lady of Victory Church and heading north into town.
The Jefferson procession is often the largest with more than 100 people participating starting at First Baptist Church and ending up at Oakdale Cemetery with many stops along the way to read scripture and pray.
Many Easter weekend services are scheduled for today and Sunday with some featuring early morning “sunrise” services.
