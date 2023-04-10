Area Christians celebrated Easter in a variety of ways throughout the county on Sunday.
Three pastors from Andover lead a community Easter sunrise ceremony in Andover Square early Sunday morning. More than 25 people braved the chilly weather to experience an outdoor service.
Rev. Jerry Fritz of First Congregational Church of Andover read scripture reflecting on the hope of Easter, and Rev. Jason Hochran of Andover United Methodist Church welcomed people.
Rev. Josh Peyton of Andover Christian Church provided the message for the morning. “The empty tomb means God has a new plan for his creation,” he said.
Peyton said little is known about the first 30 years of the life of Jesus Christ, but the last three are more specifically documented. He described the show of Jesus’ power at the Resurrection as the epilogue of his ministry.
Our Lady of Peace Church worship at Mount Carmel parish included more than 150 people at one of three Easter services held on Sunday morning.
Father Johnny Smith greeted worshippers with a “Happy and blessed Easter to all,” before worshippers joined in song and scripture readings highlighting the hope of Easter Sunday.
He read the Easter story regarding Mary Magdalene finding the rock rolled away from Christ’s tomb after his crucifixion two days earlier.
“To be a Christian is to believe in the Resurrection,” Smith said. He said the power of the faith comes from the Resurrection and the ability to experience life in its fullest through joy and serving others.
“The great thing is not only the Resurrection of Jesus some 2,000 years ago but the Resurrection of right now,” he said of the need for believers to rise above disappointment, defeat and other issues life sends their way.
Worshippers at a sunrise service at First Covenant Church in Saybrook Township held a discussion about the Apostles’ Creed and specifically its reflection on the Resurrection.
Rev. Ed Pickard led the discussion with worshippers reflecting on the importance of Christ rising from the dead and the new birth through the faith of each individual.
The idea of the spring season resulting in the bloom of flowers and green grass was compared to the rebirth in the lives of Christians.
