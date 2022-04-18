Snowflakes fell in the grassy area where more than 15 people huddled together for a “sunrise” Easter service at Saybrook United Methodist Church Sunday morning.
The chilly temperatures didn’t seem to damper the spirits of those gathering to celebrate what Christians believe was the Resurrection of Jesus Christ more than 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem.
The Rev. Jeffrey Stoll read scripture and urged his congregants to see Jesus in day-to-day life. He said he loves the scripture account of Mary Magdalene speaking to Jesus near the tomb and mistaking him for a gardener.
“So many times we see Jesus, but don’t recognize him. It is love that opens our hearts,” Stoll said.
He said it is important to see Jesus during interactions with other people and day-to-day life situations.
In Austinburg Township, a “sunrise” service at First United Church of Christ was moved inside because of the weather, but the scene at Jesus’s tomb was re-enacted by church members who played critical characters as Rev. Bill Terry played a reporter interviewing the people at the scene.
Terry brought the dramatic readings to life with the help of people playing Mary Magdalene, Peter and others represented in the biblical account of the Resurrection.
In a more formal Easter ceremony in Ashtabula, several hundred people participated in an Easter Sunday Mass at Our Lady of Peace Parish’s Mother of Sorrows Church on Sunday morning.
Deacon Francisco Ogbonna and deacon Gary Benedict led a celebration of Easter and the sacrifice Christ made on the cross.
“[We are here to] celebrate the most sacred day of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ,” Ogbonna said.
At First Covenant Church in Saybrook Township, a group of 15 people gathered for an early morning service to share testimonies of the Christian faith.
Craig Wickstrom, who recently returned from a trip to the Congo, shared the excitement of worshippers in the African Church. He said one church he attended had the unique tradition of passing five different offerings that are then used for different aspects of the church’s ministry.
Wickstrom said it was a great experience to see the excitement of the people singing, dancing and participating in worship.
