HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP —It mattered little that 30 mile per hour winds were whipping across area vineyards in sub-zero temperatures; a task had to be completed.
“We did a little bit in the wind [early Friday morning],” said Gene Siegel, owner of South River Winery, regarding the picking of grapes destined for ice wine. He said he presses grapes to make ice wine for other wineries as well.
He said the bulk of the grape picking was done early Monday morning. “We started in the dark,” Siegel said. He said the temperatures were cold enough they didn’t have to hurry too much, because the temperatures stayed in the low teens for much of the morning.
Siegel said the temperatures dropping into the low teens is essential for picking ice wine grapes. He said it has happened as early as November, and, in the last decade, usually has occurred in mid-January.
“I had 10 people come in Friday for two hours,” Siegel said. He said another 15 joined the fun on Monday morning.
“Harvest doesn’t end until we do this,” Siegel said of the picking for the ice wines. He said it is an exciting time to near the completion of the 2022 season and start to prepare for the Ice Wine Festival in March.
Siegel sipped the first fruit of his labor and was happy with the results early Monday afternoon in the basement of the winery. “It is extremely sweet and a lot of fresh tangerine [taste],” he said.
“The first pressing starts a month-long fermentation process in steel tubs,” Siegel said. He said this year will have two different ice wine batches, as the early year harvest was in January of 2022.
“We have had such a demand for ice wine,” Siegel said. He said area wineries have been fortunate to never lose a crop of ice wine grapes, but that will likely happen some day.
“This will be in the bottle in March,” he said of the process leading to the Ice Wine Festival.
Nick Ferrante, owner of Ferrante Winery, said he also started the process last week when temperatures dipped into the teens and below. “We picked these grapes on Friday, and it was very cold,” he said.
“The quality is really good,” Ferrante said. He said the grapes will be hard to ferment but have a high-sugar content and will make excellent ice wine.
He said ice wine normally takes about two weeks to ferment, but this will likely take six to eight weeks for some of the grapes. He said there will be some ice wine for this crop available at the March festival.
Ferrante said he hopes to market the wine with a Christmas theme, since the grapes were picked so close to the holiday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.