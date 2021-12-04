ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Twenty-five children got to forget their challenges and shop for presents for themselves on Saturday morning.
Deputies from the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Department sponsored the event with assistance from the administrative staff, said Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi, who participated in the event himself.
"They are very excited about shopping," said Tania Burnett, executive director of Ashtabula County Chidlren Services.
She said it was exciting to have so many deputies on hand with their families to make Christmas happy for the children under the care of the ACCS.
Burnett said the amount of children in custody of ACCS is down to about 150, down from more than 200 last year.
New programs designed to provide resources to families to keep children with family, or extended family, seem to be alleviating some of the case load, Burnett said.
Burnett said the community continues to be generous and that is making it possible to help all 150 children. Niemi said the Shop with a Cop program has been going on for about 30 years.
"It is a great thing," he said.
The deputies' normal fundraising activities were affected by COVID-19, so Niemi allowed deputies to refrain from shaving for the month of November ... at a cost of a donation to the Shop with a Cop program. He said he has extended the option through December to continue to raise money for the annual event.
The children were allowed to shop for toys for themselves up to $100, Niemi said. He said if it was close deputies kicked in and allowed an extra toy or game.
"It is nice to see the kids not having problems on their mind," Niemi said.
Shannon Rowe was helping her nephews, 5-year-old twins John and Jack Noble, pick their presents with the deputies.
"They love the cops. It is a very generous program. It helps a lot," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.