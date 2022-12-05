CONNEAUT — Children got to meet Santa, and a few other holiday characters, from the warmth of their own vehicles on Saturday evening.
A brisk wind blew off the lake as cars lined up on the road through Lakeview Park, in hopes of meeting Santa.
Krissy Showalter, president of the Conneaut Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the organization has been sponsoring the event for four years and decided to continue the “drive through” format because it is easier for families.
She said parents don’t have to bundle up sleepy children and take them outside.
Instead, Santa waits at the end of the line to greet the children, and the Grinch and other holiday characters keep the children spread throughout the line.
Showalter said she believes it is also a very pretty park for people to experience. Community Christmas cards lined the road where the cars waited as well.
Showalter said the first 200 children through the line received a goodie bag that included a variety of holiday presents, including a coloring book, crayons and many other items.
Police were on hand to assist Santa and make sure everything went smoothly. The small building at the southwest portion of the park was adorned with holiday decorations as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.