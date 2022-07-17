The Little League season is nearing completion with only state championship tournaments still to play.
Cederquist Park has been a crown jewel of the Little League community and Havens Complex in Jefferson Township, Skippon Park in Conneaut and many other area fields are used to teach children about the game.
From tiny tee-ball players to senior league 12 year olds, hovering near six feet tall, the Little League participants come in all shapes and sizes with boys and girls experiencing the love of the America’s pass time for the first time.
Dozens of coaches, often parents, pass on their knowledge and the joy of playing the game to the youngsters that range in interest level from barely mild to rabid lover of the sport.
The 10 to 12 Major League teams also have the opportunity to get on a hot streak and end up in Williamsport for the world championship in August.
