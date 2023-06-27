GENEVA — Learning how to signal turns while riding bicycles was just one of the many things young Geneva Area City Schools students are focusing on at Safety Town at Platt R. Spencer Elementary School.
Thirty incoming Kindergartners were on hand Monday to learn about nutrition, bus safety, bike safety, anti-bullying and many other important lessons.
More than 25 incoming first graders are scheduled to learn from area safety forces today at the school.
Joe Cooper, Geneva Area City Schools resource officer, said the Geneva police and fire departments, the Geneva-on-the-Lake police and fire departments, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Northwest Ambulance District and the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department are all active in helping the children learn.
Part of the learning is for parents. Many are leaving their children in the care of someone else for the first time. Cooper said some of the parents have pained looks on their faces when they learn that can’t stay.
Rhonda Varckette, a Geneva dispatcher, volunteered to coordinate the program and received assistance from all the safety forces and area businesses that helped financially.
“We had a lot of big donors,” she said.
Varckette also coordinated the creation of special goody bags for the children that included a stuffed safety character.
“We give out school supplies,” she said.
Cooper said the Geneva High School football team and cheerleaders were involved in the event.
Varckette said the football team talked about the importance of standing against bullying.
Geneva-on-the-Lake Police Officer Jason Keeler interacted with the young children as they learned how to stop at miniature traffic lights and how to signal a turn with hand signals.
Varckette said the children received a lunch for participating.
A school bus, the Ashtabula Fire Department fire prevention trailer, a Geneva-on-the-Lake ambulance were all parked outside the school for children to tour. Safety forces explained the purpose of the different vehicles to the students.
Safety Pup was also on board to draw attention to safety issues and give the children hugs.
Police officers also discussed “stranger danger” and how to handle potentially dangerous interactions with adults.
