CONNEAUT — Seventy children learned the basics of a variety of different artistic disciplines during an arts camp at the Conneaut Arts Center.
The camp has been teaching students for more than two decades at the center, which overlooks Conneaut Harbor.
“We are just getting kids experience with lots of different art,” said David A. Jones, executive director of the Conneaut Arts Center.
The camp began Monday and concluded Friday afternoon.
Jones said the camp includes a variety of artistic options for the children, including painting, theater, dance and other kinds of artistic experiences.
Jones said he is teaching the theater component and believes the lessons learned go well outside of theater.
“I think there are a lot of good things they can learn from out camp that will help them in their life,” he said.
Emma Mauro said she has been working with children for more than 20 years. She said the kids bring her back every year because she likes watching them grow and learn different things each year.
“It goes full circle,” she said of students who become helpers and some even return as instructors.
Jamie Humphreys said she grew up across the street from the arts center.
“This is like my second home,” she said.
After living in Arizona, Humphreys returned to Conneaut and was asked to teach at the camp. She quickly agreed and has taught there on and off for more than five years.
Jordan Novitsky is the dance instructor and keeps her students involved with lively music and freestyle dances that allow for creativity.
Jones said a second week of camp, starting Monday, will include another 60 to 70 students. The students come mostly from Ashtabula County, but include some from outside the area.
The CAC also conducts arts classes for many different age groups throughout the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.