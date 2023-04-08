ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Eight thousand eggs were spread Saturday throughout the eastern parking lots at Lake Shore Park so children could experience the fun of an Easter egg hunt.
The park has sponsored the event said 2022, said Lake Shore Park Events Coordinator Peggy Davis.
Ashtabula Township Park Commissioner Brian Hubbard welcomed families to the park and instructed the children, and parents, minutes before the children swooped down to grab the eggs and up their sugar intake significantly.
"We've got plenty of eggs. If you don't get any eggs come to the gray trailer," Hubbard said to participants in four different age group categories.
Several families did take advantage of the opportunity after showing up late or taking a badly timed bathroom break.
"There are some special eggs that have prizes," Hubbard told the participants.
He asked the children and parents to open their eggs and bring any "special" prizes to the trailer where they were distributed.
One lucky young lady walked away with a brand new pink bicycle.
The youngest children, ages 2 and under, were allowed some assistance from their families but the older children were on their own running from the start to grab their eggs.
"It was fun. It's a little chilly. It is our first time," said Inez Ramos of Ashtabula after taking pictures of her children Amara Ruth, 6, and Aurea Ramos, 9, take part in the hunt.
Ruth said she liked getting the eggs and saw some of her friends form school.
There was a brisk wind coming off Lake Erie as the children waited patiently, and in some cases not so patiently, to get their special eggs.
Lake Shore Park Event Coordinator Peggy Davis said she ordered the eggs back in January and has been planning the event ever since.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.