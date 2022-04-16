ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Children from one to eight years of age got an early start on Easter on Saturday afternoon as the annual Lake shore Park Easter Egg Hunt drew families to the chilly shore of Lake Erie.
The crowds were not as large as usual, said Lake Shore Park Commissioner Brian Hubbard, but those in attendance had access to a lot of candy-filled eggs.
LSP administrative assistant Peggy Davis said the event has been a focal point of families seeking a good Easter egg hunt for more than 20 years.
"I ordered the eggs in January. We do 8,000 (eggs)," she said as the children were lining up in four different areas to collect them.
The children were broken up into four age groups in the park's eastern parking lot and given instructions before a countdown for each of the age groups.
Parents were allowed to assist the youngest age group, but were urged to allow the children to collect their own eggs for the older age groups.
The chilly weather and competition from other Easter Egg hunts may have dropped attendance from the last one in 2019. Hubbard said the event had to be canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Approximately 75 children were able to collect a large amount of eggs and 10 lucky hunters earned special prizes in each age group, Hubbard said.
The age groups were 1-2, 3-4, 5-6 and 7-8.
Hubbard said the event is a way to give back to the community and get people out of the house to enjoy the spring.
Davis said she was concerned about the weather early Saturday morning but by the time they arrived at the park the weather had cleared.
"It was ugly this morning," she said.
Nicole Winchell, of Ashtabula, cheered her daughter Sadie, 7, on Saturday afternoon as the oldest group sprinted onto the gravel parking lot to gather the plastic eggs filled with candy.
"She has been driving me crazy [about the hunt] for days," Winchell said.
Many of the families went back to their cars to seek the "special eggs," then the winners took their findings to a trailer where prizes were handed out to the children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.