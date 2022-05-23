Families grabbed their fishing poles and headed for Conneaut and Morgan Township on Saturday morning as area organizations sponsored fishing derbies at two locations.
The Conneaut Fish and Game Club has sponsored a fishing derby for decades but had to cancel the event in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event was back on Saturday morning as 185 children participated at the club’s pond on Keefus Road in Conneaut. Linda Hall is one of the organizers of the event and said attendance was down a bit this year because the club didn’t know if they would be allowed to have the derby until March.
Hall said participants received a fishing pole, free bait, a free lunch and the possibility of winning a bicycle or a scooter.
The Jefferson Rotary Club hosted their inaugural fishing derby at Beaumont Camp in Morgan Township after district officials made the club aware they had sponsored a program in the past, said club president Frank Snyder.
Karen Kozel, who helped organize the event, said the derby is a good way to get the kids off the couch and outside to try a new activity.
Snyder said 154 children signed up for the event and younger children were taken into consideration as well. “We also have a kiddie pool with magnetic fish,” he said.
Jeff Evancho, of Madison, said his wife noticed the event and he was excited to bring his four year old son Callen. “I was stoked to take him fishing,” he said.
Evancho said he remembers coming to the camp when he was a young Boy Scout.
The Rotary Club provided free bait and lunch and the tournament gave prizes for the shortest fish, 4 3/4 inches to Hayden Glassburner, 6,; the longest fish, 15 1/4 inches Christian Bushweiler, 7; and the the most fish caught, with a tie between Glassburner and Michael Otto, 14, who both caught 15 fish each.
