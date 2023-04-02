WINDSOR TOWNSHIP — Warm weather and sunny skies greeted more than 200 people to "Eggtacular" on Saturday morning at Camp Whitewood.
The 4-H camp held the event so people could see the camp at a different time of year and prepare for the upcoming summer camp season.
"It's been excellent. Great day, great weather," said Geino DeSantis after watching his son Julian, 3, scale a rock climbing wall on the side of a cabin. Both are from Middlefield.
Dozens of children participated in Easter egg hunts that were broken into age group categories of 3-and-under, 4-6, 7-10 and 11-ans over, said Ashtabula County 4H educator Jenna Hoyt.
The event also included a petting zoo, the Easter Bunny, crafts and refreshments, Hoyt said.
"It is like a kick off to the season," said Camp Whitewood director Andy Hudak.
He said people should start reserving their camping spots soon.
"We are ahead of where we are usually at this time," he said of the amount of reservations for summer camp.
Hudak said there will be some new boats and other equipment at the camp this year and childcare will be available for some day campers.
The Ashtabula County-focused camp is scheduled for June -18-24, but anyone can sign up for any camp during the summer, Hudak said.
The event drew potential camping families from all over northeastern Ohio.
