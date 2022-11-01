The country roads of Kelloggsville, the scary ghouls on Williams Street in Conneaut and adults prepping for the big night all signaled the final day of trick-or-treat fun in Ashtabula County.
Jen Dean started early and went all-out putting up a large tent to protect her family and friends in case rain appeared during the big event. “This party is just getting started,” she said with a laugh as she waited for children, along with a crew of family and friends.
“We love passing out the candy,” Dean said
Small children were also looking for candy while walking by a field with numerous horses in Monroe Township.
“Things are going well. We are getting a good amount [of children]. It’s a lot of fun,” said Aimee Cool, as she gave out candy on Whitney Road in Conneaut.
Around the corner and down several streets, the famous Haunt on Williams Street was in full gear for the 32nd straight year, Randy Skalos said. Skalos had put together colorfully lit tombstones, spooky moving ghouls and plenty of candy.
Tristan Diaz made the trip to Conneaut from his home in Ashtabula. “Just trick-or-treating with my friends. He said the Haunt on Williams was pretty interesting during his inaugural visit.
Nicole Edwards was helping her uncle [Skalos] greet the visitors and even tossed a few treats to some of the children who were a little scared. “This display is as old as I am,” she said.
“It is just so much joy. The kids are cute and everyone has nostalgia for Halloween,” she said.
Williams Street is always blocked off because of the crowds that show up for the major event. Many surrounding homes have stepped up their game over the years, creating a Halloween mecca for children of all ages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.