Area children got to experience the magic of Christmas in many ways this holiday season.
Police Navidad was a special time for many children in Conneaut as they got to pet Nora the Reindeer, meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus and grab some snacks as the Conneaut Police Department opened its doors to meet children.
The event, in its second year, was a replacement for a “Shop with a Cop” program held for many years at area department stores.
Dozens of musicians gathered to bring holiday cheer to many at PymaTuba Christmas in Andover.
Hundreds of people attended Christmas concerts on Tuesday at Saint John School. The younger students performed in the morning and an older group in the afternoon.
Santa Claus was an attraction at many events, including the G.O. Christmas Party on Saturday at the organization’s Station Avenue headquarters.
