Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Snow, heavy at times. Gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions. High around 15F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow will be heavy at times. Gusty winds will create blizzard conditions, especially this evening. Low 14F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.