Dazzling fall weather drew hundreds of children to Halloween events throughout the county this weekend.
The latest round of candy hungry children found their way to Geneva on Sunday afternoon. Geneva has long been the only Sunday trick-or-treat community, so people from all over the area found their way to Ashtabula County’s northwest corner.
One of Geneva’s busiest trick-or-treat areas is along South Eagle Street and several side streets.
Families lined the streets looking for candy and the special efforts placed into the trick or treat experience by area residents.
Dylan Rodick said Halloween is his favorite holiday and wanted to do something special for the first year in his family’s house along South Eagle Street.
Rodick filled an entire children’s swimming pool with candy. “They (the children) say it is the mother load,” he said.
The massive amount of candy was given out by multiple family members that live in the area.
Down the street Danni Barker was surprised by the crowds. “Pretty busy. I am empty already. I guess we didn’t estimate well,” she said.
On Saturday trick-or treaters roamed the streets of Jefferson and Ashtabula, and other communities around the county.
“It is so much fun,” said Emily Cline, who was waiting for visitors at a home on South Market Street in Jefferson. She said she looks forward to the Halloween experience every year and was thankful for the warm, dry weather.
“I have sat out here in rain, snow and sunshine. ... I love seeing all the costumes,” she said.
Alex Thurlow, who was helping Cline, said it is also a good way to meet neighbors.
“You really get to meet the community,” he said.
Danielle Waldron said she enjoys trick or treating with her children and relatives. She said the family has been going out together for five years.
Izzabella Campbell, 6, Kyree Marshall, 11, and Jason Marshall, 9, made a visit to the Jefferson Rescue station to pick up some candy. Many people parked at Giddings Park and walked the surrounding streets.
Jason Marshall did not have a strong feeling about the experience because he had just got started.
“We just got out of the car,” he said.
Jefferson Rescue’s Tom Ricker said they had about 100 children come by in the first half hour of the trick or treat experience.
Edward Street residents in Ashtabula were also greeting large groups of trick or treaters on Saturday afternoon.
“It’s pretty big, I think because of the nice weather,” said Jill Cole who has seen the Halloween experience grow at the home.
“We keep on building it up,” Cole said. She said many neighbors are also “picking it up” making the street a favorite for trick or treaters.
Geneva was prepping for Sunday trick-or-treating at the annual Ghoulfest held a variety of locations in downtown Geneva on Saturday evening.
The event was coordinated by Geneva Special Events Coordinator Margie Netzel.
“It was an incredible night. ... The trunk-or-treat was jam packed an Kellie Rettinger and her skeleton horse Tony were the stars of the parade,” Netzel said.
“The firefighters cooked and served 800 hot dogs and the Kiwanis hay rides were very popular with the crowds,” Netzel said.
She said the event has grown a lot.
“It’s a big day for the city of Geneva,” she said.
Netzel said the Geneva VFW bought more than 5,000 pieces of candy for the trunk-or-treat.
“We need every bit of it,” she said.
Conneaut is scheduled to have trick or treat this evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Andover from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.