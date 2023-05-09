ASHTABULA — Alanna Dames has been named chief financial officer of Ashtabula County Medical Center Healthcare System, effective May 15.
Dames joined the ACMC Healthcare System in 2009 as the controller. In this capacity, she has been responsible for General Accounting, Payroll and Accounts Payable; cash management; filing required documents with the state and federal governments; creation of the annual operating and FTE budgets; and submission of bond financing documentation.
In mid-2022, Dames assumed additional responsibility following the retirement of the ACMC Healthcare System CFO. This included oversight of the Revenue Cycle, Patient Financial Services, Patient Access/Scheduling, Health Information Management, and Materials Management departments. She has also been responsible for investment activity for the healthcare system and the ACMC Foundation.
“Alanna has been a crucial member of our leadership team,” said Leonard Stepp, Jr. president and CEO of the ACMC Healthcare System. “Her knowledge and experience have guided us well in the past and will be tremendous assets going forward.”
“The Board of Directors is pleased to have Alanna is this key role for the organization,” said Nancy Kister, Chairperson of the ACMC Healthcare System Board of Directors. “She has a great rapport with the caregivers in our finance areas and is respected by the leadership team and the Board.”
“I am excited for the opportunity to serve the organization as Chief Financial Officer,” said Dames. “It has been an honor to work alongside a great group of caregivers for the last 14 years and I look forward to continuing that in my new role.”
Dames has 26 years of accounting experience, with 19 of those in the healthcare industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in applied management — accounting from Tri-State University and a master’s of business administration degree from Indiana Tech.
