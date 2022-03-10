CHERRY VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Quality, long-lasting furniture is the focus of Cherry Valley Furniture, where customers have been coming for a quarter century, said CVF Manager Ada Miller.
“This year is 25 years,” Miller said.
CVF is one of 55 vendors expected at the Ashtabula County Home Show, which runs from March 11-13 at Ashtabula Towne Square, during mall hours.
Miller said CVF is a family business that has added more employees and grown to serve the region and across the country.
“It [the furniture] is made to last for generations,” Miller said of hardwood items on display in a large viewing area at the business located just south of Route 6 in Cherry Township at 5391 Hayes Road.
Miller said there is a large inventory of hand-crafted and solid wood furniture. She said the furniture is available in more than 20 different stains.
If a color is not seen in the warehouse Miller said it can be ordered from scratch to be made by many of the builders they work with to bring customers’ dreams to life.
Outdoor furniture is also a focus of the business, especially with spring approaching. Miller said outdoor tables, gliders and swings are just a few of the items available at the store.
Miler said the company does a lot of business in northeastern Ohio and northwestern Pennsylvania but also has branched out to a larger market.
“We do ship out of state,” she said.
Miller said the company has shipped furniture across the country, including states such as Texas, Florida and Georgia.
The business also has broadened the available products over the years to include a lot of home decorations and bulk food, Miller said. She said the bulk foods include jams, jellies, candies and many other products.
All the bulk food is pre-packaged and ready for purchase and includes flours, sugars, cereals, snacks, soup mixes, pastas, maple syrup, honey, salad dressings, baking mixes and many other options.
Religious photographs, clocks and posters are also a staple at the store.
“There are a lot of inspiring signs,” she said.
Cherry Valley Furniture also handles poly lumber furniture which is made of recycle items, including plastics, and it doesn’t need attention.
“It doesn’t fade,” she said.
The outdoor furniture includes chairs, benches, tables, porch swings, bird houses, wishing wells and many other items.
