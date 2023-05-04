ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County District Library recently awarded Charlotte Lehto the honor of being named Volunteer of the Year.
A volunteer since 2019, Lehto donated more than 300 hours in 2022 to help support the Edith R. Morrison & Mary W. Morrison Genealogy and Archive Room at the Ashtabula Public Library.
Last year, 35 volunteers collectively donated more than 1,800 hours by doing genealogy research, shelving books, assisting with programs and crafts and tidying the bookshelves.
“As philanthropist Marjorie Moore once said, ‘Volunteering is the ultimate exercise in democracy,’” said Penny Neubauer, library director. “’You vote in elections once a year but when you volunteer, you vote everyday about the kind of community you want to live in.’”
Neubauer said she’s proud to have so many volunteers joining the library staff, working together to bring positive change to the community.
“Our efforts would certainly be hampered without them,” she said.
Those interested in donating time to the Library can visit www.acdl.info/supportlibrary/ or call ACDL’s volunteer coordinator at 440-990-2321 to learn more.
ACDL Libraries are open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside pickup and home delivery are available to all patrons at no cost. Visit www.acdl.info for more information.
