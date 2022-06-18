GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — The Ashtabula County Convention Facilities Authority will provide $48,000 to help pay for the clearance of Cowles Creek to make it more accessible to canoes and kayaks.
Bob Muller, assistant general manager at the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake, told members of the Convention Facilities Authority that Cowles Creek, which runs alongside the lodge, would be accessible to kayaks or canoes for approximately a mile, if not for logjams along the route.
“The state had a company called River Rangers out to quote removing all these log-jams,” Muller said.
The company moves the larger logs onto the bank of the creek to help stop erosion, and take the smaller pieces of wood out.
The quoted price for the work was $58,000, Muller said.
“I was pretty shocked at how awesome it is back there,” Muller said. “Some of the banks are five feet up, some of them are 10, 15, 20 feet up, and you could paddle through, look at all the shale, look at all the wildlife.”
He said water depth is good along the creek.
CFA board member Donniella Winchell moved to pay for the project.
“If you look at the demographics and the disposable income of the average kayaker, it’s significant,” she said.
Clearing the creek for kayaking would also be helpful for locals, Winchell said.
The motion was unanimous.
The CFA administers the lodge.
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said negotiations are ongoing for a legislative tweak for the state purchase of the lodge, which was included in last year’s state budget.
“Their work is well under way to get that done,” Kozlowski said. “We are hopeful that we will be able to get that done sooner than later.”
The legislation would keep operations as they stand today, with the state providing debt relief.
“It could be a stand-alone bill, it could be an amendment,” Kozlowski said.
