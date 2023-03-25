Entertainment, fellowship and food are a connecting point for many centers that work to meet the needs of senior citizens in Ashtabula County.
Each center provides different activities, on a variety of days of the week, but have the common denominator of helping people help each other and others.
In Andover, the men and women were recently busy making eggs for an Easter egg hunt and preparing gifts for people in a local nursing home.
Games, such as bingo and card playing, are a major part of the activities at several local centers, and food brings people together wherever they are gathering.
Crafts are also a major part of the activity in Orwell and other centers, with many participants bringing ideas to the table for everyone to make.
The coronavirus pandemic created challenges area centers are just now recovering from, as people become more comfortable leaving the comfort and safety of their homes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.