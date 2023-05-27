ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Cemeteries around Ashtabula County were prepped for Memorial Day this past week as families cleaned around graves and placed flowers on their loved ones' graves.
Edgewood football players did their part on Saturday as they helped place hundreds of flags at the graves of veterans throughout Edgewood Cemetery.
More than 20 athletes, with support from their families and coaches, gathered at 10 a.m. to assist the Ashtabula American Legion Post 103 in placing the flags to honor the veterans who have passed.
Post Commander Carl DiDonato thanked the young people and explained the process to the athletes. Frank Adley, past commander, urged the young people to check out how old the veterans were when the died and what branch of the military they served.
"We will have a test," he said with a laugh.
The athletes fanned out throughout the cemetery and made the job much easier for the American Legion.
"They can have this cemetery covered in a half hour," DiDonato said.
Bill Booth, a U.S. Air Force veteran who lives in Saybrook Township and served from 1954-58, said he just returned from the Pearl Harbor Memorial and was blown away by the patriotic feel of the experience.
"It gives me the chills. That is one of the best things the U.S. government has ever done," Booth said.
Manny Cooper, an upcoming junior, said planting flags at veterans' graves is an important task.
"It is good to remember. ... It kind of brings some honor back to them. It is really important for everyone to remember what they have done for us," he said.
Vietnam War veterans started the process last week, placing flags on veterans' graves at Saybrook Cemetery and cemetery employees around the county were busy mowing lawns and preparing for the big weekend.
The athletes are not done as they return after Labor Day to collect the flags after the summer season.
Memorial Day services are scheduled for area memorials and cemeteries all over Ashtabula County on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.