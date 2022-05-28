Area veterans organizations, cemetery workers and families spent a lot of time this week preparing graves for Memorial Day.
The In Country Vietnam Veterans put flags at the graves of veterans on May 21 at Saybrook Township Cemetery. Area cemetery workers are cutting crass around tombstones to make the areas ready for visitors.
Representatives of Lakeside and Edgewood football programs and youth football programs joined Ashtabula American Legion Dewey Howlett Post 103 in placing new flags at the graves of veterans Sunday morning at Edgewood Cemetery in Ashtabula Township.
Post 103 Adjutant Frank Adley said he appreciated the work of the young people who assisted in placing the flags. He said the country would be a lot better place if more people rose to the occasion like the football players did.
Many area cemeteries will be the place when communities join together to remember those who gave everything for their country.
