GENEVA — More than 50 people gathered at city cemeteries on Saturday morning to pay their respects to veterans by placing an American flag at their graves.
Ron Stettler, vice commander of the Geneva Veterans of Foreign Wars 6846, said he believes it is important for people to know how many veterans served their country through the Armed Forces.
"People don't know how many have served," he said.
The flags illustrate the many people who are veterans, Stettler said.
Harry Godfrey organized the event through the VFW and invited all volunteers to the post for a free breakfast before they placed the flags.
Godfrey said 1,000 flags were ordered but it was unclear how many would be needed on Saturday morning as the volunteers spread all over Evergreen Cemetery seeking veterans markers. He said the volunteers were also headed to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Godfrey said he was able to get the Scouts of America involved in the project. A wide variety of age groups participated in the event including three year old Oliver Novak, who proudly placed a flag.
Some of the volunteers were planning on helping place flags on veterans graves at Ashtabula Township cemeteries, he said.
