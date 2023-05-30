JEFFERSON – The Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County was awarded $8,338 in grant funding through the Ohio Drug Law Enforcement Fund.
CEAAC was one of 43 law enforcement agencies to receive funding. Grants from the 2023 Ohio Drug Law Enforcement Fund will support drug task forces that impact Ohio counties on issues including drug trafficking, pharmaceutical diversion, and other organized criminal activity associated with the drug trade. The program is also intended to help local entities enhance the safety of communities through multi-jurisdictional task forces.
The funding will be used to support task force operations.
