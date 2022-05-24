JEFFERSON — The Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County has received a $11,488 grant from the state to help fund the agency.
The funds are from Gov. Mike DeWine’s Drug Law Enforcement Fund, according to a press release from Sheriff William Niemi’s office. The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is one of 41 law enforcement agencies to receive funding from the grand, according to the press release.
Niemi said grants are very important to the continued funding of CEAAC. “This is how we’re funding our task force,” he said. “Money goes for equipment, it goes for wages.”
The Sheriff’s Office applies for multiple grants to help pay for the costs of CEAAC, Niemi said.
Niemi said CEAAC has been extremely busy this year.
“Task force agents are out there every day making buys, getting drugs off the street,” he said. “They’re also getting people indicted for drug trafficking.”
Niemi said his goal is to get drug dealers off the street.
“That’s where we’re going to work with our federal partners, and try to get where the drugs are coming from,” he said. “I want to get the drug dealers off the street, more-so than the users. Because fentanyl is killing people left and right.”
Niemi said the families of those who have died from overdoses are hurting, and are the ones dealing with the aftermath.
“You have to think about them as well,” Niemi said.
CEAAC works in every township in the county, along with the cities, Niemi said. Task force officers are doing a great job, and they’re making an impact, he said.
“CEAAC is hard at work at it, we’re working well with other agencies, and they’re doing a great job,” Niemi said. “These grants are important to keep our task force running. We’re going to go for every grant we can get our hands on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.