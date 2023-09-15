ASHTABULA — Visitors to the Ashtabula Harbor can enjoy a waterfront view while eating a picnic lunch, sampling a variety of drinks or fresh culinary creations from Bridge Street’s many award-winning restaurants.
It’s all thanks to the Civic Development Corporation (CDC), which awarded the Lift Bridge Community Association (LBCA) a $50,000 grant for the new pavilion.
A celebration of the pavilion, located just off Bridge Street on Morton Drive, will take place at 8 a.m. Sept. 21.
MM Construction from Windsor Township built the pavilion, designed by Judy Campbell in collaboration with Toni Carlisle.
Gayle Michel, a LBCA board member and grant writer, oversaw the construction of the 26-foot-by-18-foot pavilion.
“The LBCA was awarded $50,000 to do this,” she said. “It is part of their 2020 grant cycle.”
The LBCA hopes the pavilion will be used as a gathering place, for locals and visitors.
The LBCA also partnered with the owner of the property, the Ashtabula City Port Authority.
The mission of the LBCA is to promote and develop the historic Ashtabula Harbor as a major regional destination for tourism, recreation and entertainment, according to its website.
LBCA Board of Directors are Alex Asteiniza, chair; Stacy Senskey, vice chair; Heather Martello, secretary; Jim Timonere, treasurer; Gayle Michel, membership, and Tara Hawkins, T Gallo, Bryce Heinbaugh, Sarah Jammal and Jennifer Pociask.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.