JEFFERSON — With inflation on the rise, farmers should expect increases to their property values, as well as those on the Current Agricultural Use Valuation (CAUV) program, according to Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas.
Thomas provided information on the CAUV Agriculture tax program last Thursday during an online town hall meeting. About 70 property owners participated in the event. Thomas reminded property owners that the State Department of Taxation controls the CAUV formula under the direction of the governor and state legislature. The only role of the county auditor is to take the state-mandated value and update the figures.
“I also view my role as an educator and to prepare property owners with as much information as possible,” he said. “Some counties, and frankly some legislators, don’t believe in pushing this information out hoping people don’t realize the changes. That’s just wrong.”
The CAUV formula was outlined by Thomas with the explanation that heavy inflation with strong crop production and extended interest rates created the perfect economic storm causing increases to values from 2020-23 of hundreds of dollars an acre.
“If you remember nothing else, remember that value increases do not equal dollar-for-dollar tax increases due to most levies staying constant in their revenue,” he saids. “But we will see tax increases from this to schools due to the 20-mill floor and local governments’ inside millage.”
Thomas answered many questions from the audience including the inability to appeal CAUV values to the county, the work Farm Bureau is doing to speak for farmers in Columbus, and the steps property owners can take.
Contacting Ashtabula County’s three legislators is Thomas’ best advice to make concerns heard. He has spoken with State Senator Sandra O’Brien and State Representative Sarah Fowler Arthur and encourages residents to contact them and State Representative Mike Loychik of Trumbull County, who covers south of Interstate 90 in Ashtabula County.
“I have some policy ideas to help our farmers and make this process simpler for them, hopefully this will be part of the property tax reform committee work starting soon,” Thomas said.
The Auditor’s Office will be hosting four additional in-person town hall meetings in Ashtabula County later this month and in October. Information to attend or view the webinar recording can be found on the Auditor’s website.
Those with questions can contact Thomas directly at 440-576-3785 or djthomas@ashtabulacounty.us
