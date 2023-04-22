YOUNGSTOWN — A priest who hails from Jefferson is going to work at the Vatican.
The Rev. Shawn Conoboy, Ph.D., a member of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown since he was ordained in 2006, will leave May 1 for a temporary assignment at the Vatican.
While serving in Rome, he will remain part of the Youngstown Catholic Diocese, according to a press release from the Diocese.
Starting this summer, Conoboy will work with the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. It’s an extension of the Vatican which focuses on human rights issues afflicting migrants and other efforts. For example, the staff helps people suffering from drought in West African countries.
“Pastoral ministry to the most vulnerable has been a consistent focus throughout my life and ministry,” Conoby said.
“My sharing in the priesthood of Jesus Christ has brought me many wonderful assignments and experiences. I look forward to serving God’s people and Christ’s church in this new way at the Dicastery.”
The youngest of six children, Conoboy grew up attending St. Joseph Calasanctius Parish in Jefferson.
Upon graduation from Jefferson Area High School, he started his studies at Franciscan University of Steubenville, where he participated in their Priestly Discernment Program. He transferred to Ave Maria College in Ypsilanti, Michigan and graduated with a degree in mathematics and philosophy.
He then officially became a seminarian of the Diocese of Youngstown. He was sent to the North American College in Rome for seminary formation and theological studies. He lived there for five years, and completed two degrees: an Sacred Theology Bachelors, a general theology degree equivalent to a Masters in Divinity and a Sacred Theology Licentiate, a specialized masters degree, in Spiritual Theology. He earned his PhD in theology at Duquesne University, Pittsburgh.
When he goes to Rome in May, Conoboy will interact with local parishes worldwide to help identify their needs and support action plans to resolve various issues, said Bishop David J. Bonnar of the Diocese of Youngstown.
“Father Conoboy’s appointment is a great honor, not only for him but for the Diocese of Youngstown,” Bonnar said.
“Father Conoboy has so many gifts as a priest and theologian. I am excited that he will use those gifts in his work with the Holy Father and the Dicastery’s staff.”
Upon completing his duties, Conoby will return to Ohio, where he serves as pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Aurora, St. Joseph Parish in Mantua, and St. Ambrose Parish in Garrettsville.
