My phone rang.
It was Delightful Granddaughter.
“Hello,” I said, cheerfully.
“Grandma, Pluto (her precious indoor-only cat) got out and we can’t find him!” she sobbed. “I have looked all over and I can’t find him!”
More tears.
From past experience, I know most indoor cats don’t venture very far when they get outside. He’s probably hiding under a house or up a tree, I said.
“I’ve looked everywhere,” she said. “I’m worried. He’s never been outside and he doesn’t know cars are dangerous.”
More crying.
Unfortunately I was spending Thursday afternoon in the waiting room at the Seidman Cancer Center in Cleveland. She called while I was in the waiting room.
I promised to stop over when I was done with my doctor’s appointment.
I didn’t tell her which doctor and in her hysterics, she didn’t ask.
Double unfortunately, my worst fear came to fruition — the cancer has returned. I’m always amazed at my body’s ability to grow things in inappropriate places.
Triple unfortunately, it was what I call “intern day” at the Cancer Center and because less than 1 percent of women get this type of cancer, they wanted to see.
Faithful readers will recall the cancer is on a female body part, which can be quite embarrassing.
So, there I was — my modesty thrown out the window — being studied my two doctors and a handful of young interns.
Ugh.
“How are you doing?” my gynecologic oncologist asked as she moved aside to let everyone else gathered at the foot of the examination table to take a peek under the sheet.
“Oh, just casually lying here half naked for the world to see,” I said.
They laughed.
I laughed.
I don’t know why I laughed. I guess I didn’t know what else to do.
When it was all said and done, I got dressed and met with a scheduling nurse. They don’t mess around with cancer up there, my surgery is in two weeks.
Once all the doctor stuff was done, I hurried to Delightful Granddaughter’s apartment, where I found her outside distributing fliers.
I searched everywhere for that cat — in bushes, up trees, under cars and nearby houses, to no avail.
Apparently, one of my granddaughter’s friends accidentally left the door open too long and the cat snuck out.
When I left, Delightful Granddaughter was going door to door, widening her flier distribution to houses down the street.
Well, you can imagine how the rest of the night transpired — I felt sympathy for my granddaughter and angry about the stupid cancer coming back.
So, I did what anyone in my situation would do. I ate a bowl of ice cream. Hubby joined me. Misery loves company.
I didn’t sleep well Thursday night but when I got up Friday morning and looked at my phone, I saw Delightful Granddaughter had texted me around midnight: “PLUTO HAS BEEN FOUND!”
Yes, faithful readers, the kitty had climbed up a nearby tall tree. Delightful Granddaughter’s friend, Helpful Jordan, climbed up the tree in the dark, grabbed Pluto and carried him down to safety.
Today Pluto is happy to be home, as we all are!
YAY!
Thanks to my granddaughter’s fliers, someone heard a cat crying up in the tree and contacted her.
I was very happy and, like this kitty story, I’m sure my cancer story will have a happy ending, as well.
I just have to go through some tough days first.
As the saying goes, “This too shall pass.”
Shelley Terry believes in tumor humor. What else can you do, but find a way to laugh? You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
