Children waved excitedly as Jungle Terry pulled a long snake from its container on Monday morning at Winter Creative Carnival at the Ashtabula Public Library.
The carnival was held at the Ashtabula Public Library and the Geneva Public Library on Monday to help celebrate President’s Day and get families out of the house.
Jungle Terry impressed the children with a wild variety of animals and reptiles at both libraries.
He even gave friendly advice regarding meeting with wildlife, as he allowed the children to pet a large turtle that is native to Africa. “If you ever come across a turtle this big, don’t touch him because it will be a snapping turtle,” he said.
The children were allowed to pet the turtle, but Jungle Terry tried to keep the parade moving. “Pet and go. Don’t forget about the go part,” he said as the children tended to linger with the turtle.
Dwight Meyer, program and outreach coordinator for the Ashtabula Public Library, said organizers began putting the program together back in October.
“I think this is the first time we have had this amount of people in the building since COVID,” said Rebecca Moisio, who coordinates marketing and communications for the district library.
At both libraries, children were also able to play games, have story time, and make carnival masks.
“It is in celebration of President’s Day and mostly it is a time to get people out of the house,” Moisio said.
Meyer said it also is a kick off for the adult winter reading program. He said for every book an adult reads, they will get a chance for a drawing for a $25 gift certificate for a local bakery.
Patricia Cerni attended the event with her daughter. “This is our first year. It is pretty fun,” she said.
Lauren Webster, branch manager for the Geneva Public Library, said a presentation of Venetian carnival masks was done at both libraries, and the children were able to make a mask to take home.
Webster said the event was a way to get people out of the house and enjoy some family time. “We have crafts for everybody from little kids up to adults,” she said.
Children had the opportunity to create a catapult from popsicle sticks, rubber bands and plastic spoons.
Benjamin Novak, 9, was all dressed up in a dragon suit at the Geneva Public Library and was working his way through an indoor golf course through the aisles of the library. “It is super fun,” he said.
