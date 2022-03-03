JEFFERSON — Recruiting members and learning skills were the central focuses on Thursday evening during the 4-H Discover event at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds.
Ashtabula County Extension Educator Jenna Hoyt said it is the most important recruiting event of the year.
“It is [also] a time to reconnect for the new year,” she said.
Hoyt said children also get to learn skills and consider different clubs then they are used to from the previous year.
Children experimented with robotics, roped a model cow, tested their agricultural knowledge and petted a goat, to name a few activities.
Sheri Wolf said she came to the event with all three of her children.
“We’ve been doing this for five years,” she said.
Wolf said she loves the community aspect of 4-H.
Jim Kemmerle introduced children to a new “special interest” aspect of 4-H that includes woodworking, photography and robotics.
