ASHTABULA — Careers on Wheels Day rolled into Ashtabula Lakeside Elementary Campus Wednesday to the delight of about 200 schoolchildren.
Careers on Wheels is a newer version of a traditional career fair, but it differs in that participating companies bring their company vehicles to showcase and use for their 10-minute mini-career presentation, said Linda Coblitz, executive director of After School Discovery.
“The drivers are talking about their career skills, what the vehicle does and how the vehicle makes a career,” she said. “The goal is to create an engaging environment that will help showcase careers in the community.”
Each group of a dozen children was assigned to the various stations. All of the students had the opportunity to visit a total of 12 vehicles to learn about different local career opportunities.
The vehicles included an ambulance, fire truck, police car, a food truck, Bookmobile, a snowplow and a tractor, to name a few.
County dog warden David Britton amazed kids with the tools and compartments that came with his truck.
They urged him to show them how he catches dogs with his pet capture tool. They delighted in his demonstration — on one of them!
“They have lots of questions,” he said, with a smile.
Olivia, 8, said the dog warden and the Kona ice truck employees were her favorite careers.
An animal lover, Madison, 8, of Ashtabula, had a different opinion.
“I liked the APL kitten the best,” she said. “I loved petting it.”
That pleased Sam Robinson, an adoption counselor at the Animal Protective League, who practically had to fight off the children who wanted to hold her kitten.
Kein, 8, of Ashtabula, jumped up and down as he waited in line for the kitten.
Despite a little rain, several children huddled around the Kona ice truck, waiting for a sample cup of shaved ice in their choice of flavors.
“Careers on Wheels is really nice for the kids,” said After School Discovery teacher, B.J. Massi. “They even got to sit inside a cop car and turn on the siren.”
