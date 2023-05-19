DENMARK TOWNSHIP — The unique and growing technology available to the aviation industry was displayed Thursday during the Northeast Ohio Regional Airport’s career day.
An estimated 250 high school sophomores attended the event to learn about careers in aviation, said Kate Burke-Rosales, manager of the airport.
She said 27 different speakers helped the students learn about a wide array of possible careers from pilots, to biologists to mechanics.
“[Beta Technologies] are the next evolution of flight,” she said of the company that detailed their new electric airplanes that are capable of vertical takeoffs.
Austin Eggers, a simulation technician and “team member” for Beta Technologies, said there are two of the aircrafts in use with a 170-mile flight costing $17 compared to hundreds of dollars for the same distance gas fueled flight.
Eggers said United Parcel Service wants planes from the company to fly from hub to hub without having to use actual airports. The most recent plane design is from the actual structure of the Arctic tern, a bird.
One of the career day presenters flies for the National Guard out of Pittsburgh and graduated from Lakeside High School in 2005.
“I took my first flight at this airport,” said Eric Cornelius, who is a full-time pilot for United Airlines and part-time National Guard pilot.
Cornelius flew for the U.S. Army for many years. He has moved back to Ashtabula County and is on the airport’s board of directors.
“I’m excited because this is a good opportunity to show the kids all the opportunities in aviation,” he said.
Conneaut High School student Joseph Burton said he was really looking forward to the career day. “I want to become a pilot. When I heard this was happening I was really excited, he said.
Burton said he learned a lot including the fact that the P51 Mustang was instrumental in the Allies winning World War II. Burton got to sit in a replica of the plane, built in Austinburg Township, on Thursday morning.
Pymatuning Valley student Zeena Burkepile also learned something at the event. She said she was surprised to find out you don’t have to go to college to become a pilot.
A Ch-47F Chinook helicopter was on site from the Akron-Canton airport. Staff Sgt. Nick Coe said the helicopter is the fastest plane in the U.S. Army arsenal capable of flying 200 miles an hour.
Caleb Wellman, a wildlife biologist for the United States Department of Agriculture, said he works with airports regarding wildlife species that congregates around the state’s airports.
