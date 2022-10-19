Car care for new drivers is an important part of preparing young people for the challenges of operating a car for the first time.
As drivers venture out onto the highways and byways AAA encourages parents to prepare their children for the big day when they will be operating alone.
The AAA website offers a variety of suggestions for parents to prepare their children focusing on education.
“Research confirms what common sense tells us: Driver education makes a difference,” William Van Tassel, manager of AAA driver training programs, said in an article on the AAA website.
Albert’s Automotive owner Scott Warren said young drivers are obviously inexperienced and unaware of the ins and outs of daily car usage.
“You have to listen to it,” Warren said of sounds that may tip off the owner to maintenance problems that could become major issues.
“You can hear it knock. You have to pay attention to noise,” Warren said of one of the main issues that indicate the need for an oil or filter change.
“Oil is high,” on the list of necessary regular maintenance needs, he said.
Warren said tire pressure is another important part of keeping a car running well.
Before a young person ends up in the driver’s seat of a vehicle it is wise to have someone else check it out before purchasing a car. “Get a third party to look at it,” Warren said.
One of the problems with used cars is mileage changes or motors with more miles than the car itself. He said he recently ran across a car that had around 100,000 miles but another place on the vehicle indicated the mileage was 189,000.
“Get it checked out by a reputable [car care professional],” Warren said.
“A lot of the cars look good until you pick it up,” Warren said. He said the undercarriage may be worn out or other unseen problems may be waiting to reveal themselves.
“Sellers aren’t always going to disclose everything,” he said.
AAA recommends creating a contract with the driver to make sure basic maintenance is handled by a young person learning how cars work on a daily basis.
The automobile organization also suggests a plan to care for damaged vehicles if they need to be towed after a crash or maintenance program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.